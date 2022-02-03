Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong Walk Off 'The Masked Singer' After Rudy Giuliani Reveal

Singer Robin Thicke and comedian Ken Jeong walked off the set of The Masked Singer last week after controversial lawyer Rudy Giuliani was unmasked.

According to Deadline, the two judges left their chairs in protest due to Giuliani’s role in spreading the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy reportedly stayed and chatted with Giuliani. Thicke and Jeong eventually returned to their chairs.

Deadline did not reveal what costume the former New York City mayor wears in Season 7 of The Masked Singer nor what song he performed. The episode is scheduled to air next month.

There is no studio audience at The Masked Singer tapings during the unmasking of competitors – audience reactions are added in post-production. (During the pandemic, there was no studio audience at all – producers used CGI and clips of audiences from past seasons.)

