Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces Performers For Induction Ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the performers for this year's induction ceremony on November 3.

Expected to take the stage from the Class of 2023 are new inductees Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson. Additionally, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will also perform as special guests.

Inductees in the performers category who are not scheduled to perform include Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and the late George Michael. Additional inductees this year are DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius.

The Rock Hall also announced that for the first time ever, the ceremony will be stream live from the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Disney+ at 8PM EST. An edited version of the event will then follow air on ABC New Year's Day, January 1, 2024, from 8-11PM. EST.

In a press release, John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the live stream and broadcast, adding, “This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll. Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”