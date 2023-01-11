Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dies At 78

Rock guitarist Jeff Beck, whose music career spanned six decades, died Tuesday “after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” according to his rep. He was 78.

Beck is being remembered as an innovator and one of the most influential guitarists ever.

"From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow," tweeted Paul Stanley. "Play on now and forever." KISS bandmate Gene Simmons wrote: "No one played guitar like Jeff."

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi remembered Beck as "such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player." He added: "There will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant!" Geezer Butler called Beck "truly one of the greats" and a "brilliant, unique guitarist."

David Gilmour wrote that Beck's music "has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years ... He will be forever in our hearts."

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

"What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans," read a tweet from Ozzy Osbourne. "It was such an honour to have known Jeff & an incredible honour to have had him play on my most recent album."

Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp shared: "An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us."

"The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans." - Jimmy Page

Beck released several solo albums between 1968 and 2016 but was best known for his work with the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice as well as his collaborations with a long list of artists. His most recent album was last year's 18, featuring Johnny Depp. (The pair played Toronto's Meridian Hall on Oct. 17.)

During his career, Beck won eight Grammy Awards – seven of which were for Best Rock Instrumental Performance – and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009.

Born in London, Beck started playing guitar as a teenager. After a stint in art school, he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. The gig lasted just under two years – but established Beck as a force in the music business. He went on to form the Jeff Beck Group, which counted Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood as members.

"Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him," tweeted Wood. "I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America."

Stewart tweeted: “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything.”

"We have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much." - Mick Jagger

At his Rock Hall induction in 2009, Beck explained: "I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible. That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules. In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly."

Beck is survived by his sixth wife Sandra, whom he married in 2005.