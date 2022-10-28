Rock Hall Inductee Dolly Parton Reveals Who She Wants On Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton has shared what being inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame next week means to her – and revealed the artists she wants to have on her forthcoming rock album.

“It means a great deal,” the 76-year-old country legend told Pollstar of the Rock Hall induction on Nov. 5. “I’ll do my best to honour this. I’ll continue to love rock ‘n’ roll, I’ll continue to respect and appreciate what the rock ‘n’ roll artists put forward.

“I didn’t think I deserved it, and I’m still not certain I do, but I’m going to accept it gracefully and be proud, and do my best to try to live up to it somehow.”

In March, Parton said on social media that she was taking her name out of consideration even though she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated. The Rock Hall said it was too late to remove Parton’s name from the ballot, which had already been mailed to voters. Parton said in April she would “gracefully” accept if she is chosen to be inducted.

After being named in May as a 2022 inductee, Parton promised to perform “the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it … I’ll do something to make it fun and to be forgiven for my mistake. To earn my title.”

Parton also vowed to release a collection of rock songs and said she hoped to get some help from Mick Jagger. “I’m hoping … that he’ll come sing with me, and I may have to use The Rolling Stones to play behind me,” she said. “I might do something like that — try to get some different rock bands, some of the classic bands, to back me on some of the songs I do and then do two or three or four originals.”

In her interview with Pollstar, Parton revealed some of the other artists she would like to have on the album.

Parton said she will invite Stevie Nicks, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and members of Heart (“I love the Wilson sisters!”). She also wants to bring Ed Sheeran on board. “I’ve always thought our voices would blend so beautifully together. And I have a particular song I’m going to ask him to sing with me.”

Parton said she hopes country star Chris Stapleton will add his voice. “I have always wanted to do something with him,” she explained. “Even though he’s not considered rock ‘n’ roll, he’s kind of like me, he’s accepted all the way around. I’m thinking that certainly out of the country field, when I do my rock album, I’m going to maybe ask him.”

One name on her wish list might raise some eyebrows – late night host Jimmy Fallon. “We sound really good together,” said Parton. “Jimmy is a really good singer. He doesn’t think so, but I do.”

Parton said the album will include a new version of Led Zeppelin’s classic “Stairway to Heaven” – a song she covered on her 2002 album Halos & Horns.

“I’m going to redo that really on the money,” she said. “I did it kind of bluegrass-style when I did it; but when I do the rock album, I’m going to actually re-record it – and do it more true to the regular record. I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it.”