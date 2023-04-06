Rock Icon Eliminated On 'The Masked Singer'

After belting out a couple of ‘80s hits last week and an Elvis classic this week, Doll was unmasked on The Masked Singer.

Inside the costume was Dee Snider, the 68-year-old frontman of Twisted Sister.

“I couldn’t believe you guys didn’t get it,” he told the judges, who guessed singers like Iggy Pop, David Lee Roth and Gene Simmons. “You were right in, circling around me.”

Snider also addressed his character’s footwear. “Let me tell you: Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop — no one can work pumps like I did,” he said. “It’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the ‘70s and it all came back to me once I put them on.”

Earlier in the show, Doll performed Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock.”

On last week’s ‘80s-themed episode, Doll performed “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds and “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran.

Other stars unmasked this season include singers Michael Bolton and Debbie Gibson and Canadian stars Howie Mandel and Malin Akerman.