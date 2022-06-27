Rock Stars Blast U.S. Supreme Court Decision On Roe V. Wade

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Rage Against the Machine and Jack White are among the rock acts speaking up after Friday’s news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

Armstrong blasted the U.S. while on stage in London during a stop on his band’s Hella Mega Tour.

“F**k America,” Armstrong told the crowd. “I’m f**king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here.

“There’s just too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country.”

The “American Idiot” singer insisted he wasn’t kidding. “You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days,” he added.

On stage at the Glastonbury Festival only hours after the ruling, Phoebe Bridgers declared: “F**k that **t. F**k America. Like, f**k you. All these irrelevant, old motherf**kers trying to tell us what to do with our f**king bodies… Ugh. I don’t know, f**k it, whatever.”

White shared his reaction to the SCOTUS decision in a lengthy message he shared on Instagram.

White took aim at a political system that allowed Donald Trump (“a professional wrestler of a ‘politician’ with absolutely no experience in govt.”) to appoint three conservative justices.

“And now these three judges, completely disinterested and unaffected by what the actual majority wants and needs, have just taken the country back to the 1970's to start all over again fighting for women's rights,” he wrote.

Calling Trump a “clown” and an “unchecked egomaniac,” White addressed the former president directly. “You took the country backwards 50 years. I hope your dad is smiling and waving down on you from heaven, while his other hand holds a record of all the abortions you secretly paid for behind closed doors.”

In statement on social media, Rage Against The Machine said it was “disgusted” by the SCOTUS ruling and pledged to donate $475,000 U.S. raised by fans to “reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois.”

The band’s statement read: “Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.”