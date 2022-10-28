Rockabilly Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Dies At 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, one of only 16 people to have been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at his home in Mississippi. He was 87.

The pioneering musician behind classics like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” died two days after TMZ reported that he had died and subsequently retracted the story and apologized.

"Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry, has died," read a statement from his reps.

Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022

Lewis was born in Louisiana and taught himself to play piano when he was just a young boy. He moved to Memphis in 1956 and landed a gig as a session player at Sun Records, where he played on songs by artists like Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.

"The Sun Records family is saddened to hear about the passing of @jerryleelewis. Thank you Jerry Lee for being who you were. Your music will be appreciated forever."



- John A. Singleton and the entire #SunRecords family pic.twitter.com/eCBKEWVyHt — Sun Records (@sunrecords) October 28, 2022

After finding success as an artist, Lewis turned to country music and had hits like “Another Place Another Time” and There Must Be More to Love Than This."

His cover of “Chantilly Lace” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male and the Class of 55 album of which he was a part was nominated for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal.

Lewis won his only competitive Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Recording category for Interviews From The Class Of '55 Recording Sessions. (In 2005, he received the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award.)

Dennis Quaid portrayed Lewis in the 1989 biopic Great Balls of Fire!, which was a box office dud but renewed interest in his music.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Lewis was married seven times between the ages of 16 and 77 and had six children. His third marriage, when he was 22, was to his 13-year-old cousin Myra Brown – a scandal that resulted in Lewis being blacklisted in the music industry.

Were it not for the fact that he actually married his 13-year-old cousin - you know, a child - I might be tweeting paeans to Jerry Lee Lewis, like lots of other people. But I can't, so I won't. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 28, 2022

Nicknamed “The Killer” – for his wild piano playing – Lewis faced more than his share of death. His first-born child, Jerry Lee Lewis Jr., died in a car accident at 19 and his third-born, Steve Lewis, drowned in a swimming pool at the age of 3. Lewis’ fourth wife Jaren Pate drowned in a swimming pool after their separation and his fifth wife Shawn Stephens died of a methadone overdose.

Lewis was arrested in 1976 outside Elvis Presley’s home Graceland after smashing his Lincoln Continental into the gates with a loaded gun on the dashboard. He was charged with carrying a pistol and public drunkenness. (Earlier that year, Lewis accidentally shot his bass player Butch Owens.)

Lewis also had decades of battles with the Internal Revenue Service and, in 1988, filed for bankruptcy claiming he owed $2 million U.S. in taxes.

Lewis is survived by wife Judith Brown and sons Ronnie and Jerry Lee Lewis III and daughters Phoebe and Lori Lee.

God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and love to all his family Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎵💕☮️ pic.twitter.com/5tG54Der07 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 28, 2022

“Goodbye to the Killer” RIP

Keith

From the 1983 Salute to Jerry Lee Lewis @jerryleelewis pic.twitter.com/SRAkPPH8qR — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) October 28, 2022

Love & Mercy to Jerry Lee Lewis pic.twitter.com/vv4rkfuP9V — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) October 28, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of Jerry Lee Lewis. Love his music and I was hugely influenced by his records and live performances which were always full of fire and inspiration! No one could touch him!

God Bless you, Jerry Lee ❤️👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/yp9DQr7z7D — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) October 28, 2022

Kris recently honored Jerry Lee Lewis as a new member to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He and his wife Lisa join the world in sharing their condolences on the passing of this legend. Rock and roll heaven is ablaze today. pic.twitter.com/KuRlnOS4K0 — Kris Kristofferson (@kkristofferson) October 28, 2022

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has lost its last inaugural inductee. Jerry Lee Lewis sang and played the piano with wild abandon, setting the world on fire with his electrifying performances and rebellious persona. pic.twitter.com/DzcX0AVa6Y — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 28, 2022

“Jerry Lee Lewis’s indelible mark as a rock & roller in no way obscures his impact as one of the greatest country singers of all time. He was the ultimate stylist—as his friend Kris Kristofferson put it, ‘a table-thumpin’ smash.’”

—Kyle Young, CEO



More: https://t.co/uynKZQVyCm pic.twitter.com/U86JFNts0H — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) October 28, 2022

RIP the great Jerry Lee Lewis

Last of the original rock n rollers RS pic.twitter.com/1z3ZrZvJ4c — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) October 28, 2022