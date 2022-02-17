Rod Stewart Adds Canadian Dates To Tour

Rod Stewart announced Wednesday he has added 19 dates to his first North American tour in four years, including seven in Canada.

“I really want you to come out ‘cuz we’ve had a bad time lately and it’s really going to be fun,” the 77-year-old rock icon said in a message to fans.

The tour, with opening act Cheap Trick, kicks off June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

In addition to the previously announced July 26th show in Toronto, Stewart will be at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on July 23, Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 9, Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Sept. 10, Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on Sept. 14, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept. 16 and Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Sept. 17.

Tickets for most of the shows go on sale to the general public March 4 at 10 a.m. local time.