Rod Stewart Among Acts Celebrating Queen Elizabeth II

Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran are among the acts set to perform next month in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Stewart said in a statement that he is “delighted” to be part of the celebration and said the Queen “has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her.”

Platinum Party at the Palace, with a live audience of 22,000 people, will be broadcast on June 4 and will also feature Diana Ross, Hans Zimmer, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rodgers, Craig David, George Ezra and Adam Lambert and Queen.

Elton John will appear in a pre-taped performance.

In a statement, Ross said: “I have had the honour of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life … Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

The two-and-a-half-hour show will have three stages and 3D projections on the facade of Buckingham Palace.

Among the stars paying tribute to the Queen will be David Attenborough, Julie Andrews, Stephen Fry and David Beckham. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda will mark her love of musicals with cast members from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, The Lion King, Six and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.