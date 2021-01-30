Rod Stewart Avoids Trial For Alleged Assault

Rod Stewart and his son Sean will not go to trial on battery charges connected to an altercation on the final night of 2019.

The South Florida SunSentinel on Friday quoted a lawyer for the Stewarts as saying “everything’s been worked out.” A judge is expected to formally close the case at a hearing in March.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

The rock star, now 76, was accused of punching a security guard outside a New Year’s Eve party for children at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. Sean, 40, was accused of shoving the guard.

According to a police report, both Stewart men admitted they were upset that the children in their group were denied entry to the event and lost their cool when the security guard became argumentative. They apologized for their behaviour, officers noted.

Rod Stewart owns a mansion on South Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach.