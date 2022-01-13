Rod Stewart Cancels Tour Dates Due To COVID-19

Rod Stewart said Wednesday he is “absolutely gutted with disappointment” at the cancellation of his tour of Australia and New Zealand due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“My dear friends, once again I feel we’ve all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled,” the 77-year-old singer explained, in a statement.

“My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time … and I look forward to returning to Australia as soon as the health situation permits.

Stewart had nine concerts scheduled between March 12 and April 3 as part of The Hits! World Tour.