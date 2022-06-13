Rod Stewart Claps Back At Elvis Costello

Rod Stewart has clapped back at Elvis Costello’s criticism of his performance at a recent concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

During his concert last week in Glasgow, Costello called the Platinum Party at the Palace “s**te” and singled out Stewart for his rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

He reportedly said: “I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the f**k?

“I must say, listen, we all have bad nights vocally, but for f**k sake, ‘Sweet f**king Caroline.’ Are you f**king kidding me? How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well?’”

Costello later clarified in a tweet that he was criticizing “the wrong-headed idea of asking Sir Rod pass up ‘You Wear It Well’ to lead a f**king singalong.”

(Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster later said Stewart was asked by the BBC to perform “Sweet Caroline” because it is one of the Queen’s favourite songs.)

On Sunday, Stewart, 77, responded to Costello in a tweet.

“Yes, my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologize, I though[t] it better to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry. By the way where’s your hair gone mate ?????”

This prompted Costello to reply: “You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved ‘You Wear It Well’ or even ‘Hot Legs.’ As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat.”