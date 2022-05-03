Rod Stewart Gets Behind Bar At Glasgow Pub

Rod Stewart pitched in Sunday to help serve thirsty soccer fans in Glasgow.

The 77-year-old singer stepped behind the bar at the Dirty Duchess to serve pints.

“Great to have spare bartender Rod ‘the mod’ Stewart tonight!,” read the caption on a photo shared by the pub on Instagram.

Stewart had earlier attended the Celtic match against the Rangers with his sons Alastair and Aiden as well as singer John McLaughlin.

Stewart will kick off a tour on June 10 in Vancouver, followed by shows in Toronto and London in July and then September stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton.