Rod Stewart Pushes 6 Canadian Shows To 2023

Rod Stewart has postponed most of the Canadian shows on his forthcoming tour until next year.

Ticket holders were notified Wednesday that the singer has pushed his concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Ottawa and Montreal to August 2023.

Stewart also postponed several U.S. shows.

In a statement, his reps blamed “production delays” for the shuffling of his tour schedule. Fans are being urged to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for the new dates – or they can request a refund before June 17.

Concerts scheduled for July 23 in London, Ont. and July 26 in Toronto are not affected.

Stewart was originally scheduled to perform in Vancouver on June 10 and in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Ottawa and Montreal in September.

Stewart, 77, announced in February that he added seven Canadian cities to his first North American tour in four years.

The new tour dates are below:

Aug. 12, 2023 - Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Aug. 15 - Rogers Place, Edmonton

Aug. 17 - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary

Aug. 19 - SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon

Aug. 23 - Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

Aug. 26 - Bell Centre, Montreal