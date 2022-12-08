Roddy Ricch Accused Of Copyright Infringement

Roddy Ricch is being sued for copyright infringement over his 2019 hit “The Box.”

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York City, Greg Perry alleges Ricch’s track is “a complete duplication” of parts of his 1975 song “Come On Down.”

“Expert musicology analysis confirms that the ascending minor scale played by violin at the opening of ‘Come On Down’ is a distinctive musical element which recurs a total of six times throughout the song,” reads the statement of claim.

“Comparative analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context by a musicology expert demonstrates clearly and convincingly that ‘The Box’ is an unauthorized duplication and infringement of certain elements of ‘Come On Down.’”

Ricch’s song, which appears on his debut studio album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, is credited to the rapper as well producer 30 Roc (aka Samuel Gloade), Adarius Moragne and Aqeel Tate.

Perry’s lawsuit claims “the use of the distinctive compositional elements of ‘Come On Down’ have remained so popular in both the R&B and rap community that access to the composition is firmly established.” It points out that the song was sampled on Yo Gotti’s 2016 track “I Remember” ft. DJ Khaled and Young Jeezy’s 2008 track “Wordplay.”

Reps for Ricch have not commented on the lawsuit.