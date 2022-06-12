Roddy Ricch Arrested On Weapons Charges In NYC

Roddy Ricch was busted Saturday in New York City only hours ahead of his scheduled set at the Governor’s Ball music festival.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was in a vehicle that was searched at a security checkpoint. According to police, a 9mm gun and an extended magazine with nine rounds of ammunition was found.

Ricch was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and possession of an unlawful feeding device.

Also charged were Carlos Collins, 57, and Michael Figueroa, 46.

Ricch was released from custody on Sunday afternoon.