Roddy Ricch Drops Out Of 'SNL' Due To COVID-19 'Exposure'

Roddy Ricch won’t be live from New York on Saturday night.

The rapper has been forced to pull out as musical guest of this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live after being exposed to COVID-19.

“Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe, I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” Ricch wroteon Instagram. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though. Love, stay safe.”

SNL announced that Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers will fill in as musical guest on the episode, which has West Side Story star Ariana DeBose as host.

Last month, Charli XCX’s performances on SNL were scrapped when producers decided to tape the Dec. 18 episode without a live audience due to surge in the Omicron variant. “I am devastated and heartbroken,” the pop star wrote on social media. “I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad.”

In October 2020, country singer Morgan Wallen was booted as musical guest after he was seen partying days earlier without a mask or social distancing. "I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this,” he said in a statement at the time.

He was welcomed to the show a few weeks later.