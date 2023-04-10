Roger Daltrey: It's 'Very Doubtful' The Who Will Tour Here Again

Roger Daltrey has said it’s unlikely the The Who will do another tour on this side of the Atlantic.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever come back to tour America,” he told USA Today. “There is only one tour we could do, an orchestrated ‘Quadrophenia’ to round out the catalogue. But that’s one tall order to sing that piece of music, as I’ll be 80 next year.

“I never say never, but at the moment it’s very doubtful.”

Daltrey explained that touring has become challenging post-pandemic. “We cannot get insured,” he said, “and most of the big bands doing arena shows, by the time they do their first show and rehearsals and get the staging and crew together, all the buses and hotels, you’re upwards $600,000 to a million in the hole.

“To earn that back, if you’re doing a 12-show run, you don’t start to earn it back until the seventh or eighth show. That’s just how the business works. The trouble now is if you get COVID after the first show, you’ve (lost) that money.”

The Who’s 2019 Moving On! tour included stops in Toronto and Vancouver (an Edmonton show was cancelled due to “scheduling conflicts.”) The band brought The Who Hits Back tour to Toronto last October.