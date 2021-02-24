Roger Taylor: George Michael Was Never Going To Replace Freddie Mercury

Queen’s Roger Taylor has put an end to speculation that George Michael was at one time considered as a replacement for Freddie Mercury.

Michael fronted Queen for three songs at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992.

“I remember hearing the rumours but it wouldn’t have suited us,” Taylor told Classic Rock. “George wasn’t really used to working with a live band. When he heard the power he had behind him in rehearsal, he couldn’t believe it.”

Taylor remembered Michael’s performance at the concert as “magnificent.”

Queen eventually brought Paul Rodgers onboard as its singer for five years and then hired Adam Lambert in 2011.

Mercury died in 1991. Michael died in 2016.