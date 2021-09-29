Roger Taylor Says There Could Be New Queen Music

Roger Taylor says he and Brian May started working on new Queen music with Adam Lambert, who has performed live with the duo for a decade.

“I hope someday we do finish it, because I think it was very promising,” Taylor told Billboard of recording in Nashville. The drummer said making new Queen music – the first without vocals by the late frontman Freddie Mercury – is complicated.

“We have to write the right material. It has to be good,” he explained. "At some point it would make sense to do it, but it's not in the diary now.”

Also not coming soon is a sequel to the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Taylor said.

“When we did the movie, we felt like, ‘Well, that went really well. Let's leave it there.’ There is a huge appetite for some kind of sequel, but I haven't seen a screenplay yet that is workable,” he said.

“The movie only went up to the Live Aid concert in 1985, so there's obviously a lot more to the story. It might be stupid to rule out a sequel...if something comes up, and it's a proper thing, not just a cash-in, not Volume Two. But I wouldn't rule it out at all.”