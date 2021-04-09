Roger Waters Bringing 'First Farewell Tour' To Canada

Roger Waters joked on Thursday that he will embark on his “first farewell tour” next summer.

The This Is Not A Drill tour includes two nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (July 8 and 9, 2022), Montreal’s Bell Centre (July 15), Quebec City’s Videotron Centre (July 17), Edmonton’s Rogers Place (Sept. 13) and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena (Sept. 15).

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock & roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round,” Waters shared, in a statement. “It is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious and precarious planet home.

“The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones — words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”

Tickets for Waters’ postponed 2020 tour will be honoured for the new dates. Additional tickets are on sale now.

Waters turns 78 in September.