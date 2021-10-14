Roger Waters Marries For 5th Time

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters announced this week that he married Kamilah Chavis after about five years together.

“I'm so happy, finally a keeper,” Waters captioned a set of photos of the couple’s special day in Bridgehamton, New York.

It is the fifth marriage for the 78-year-old rock icon.

Chavis, 43, met Waters when she worked as his driver at Coachella in 2016. In 2018, he told Infobae about how their romance began. "I don’t know, something about her attracted me,” he recalled. "One day I said ‘excuse me’, and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning."

Waters filed for divorce from his fourth wife Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years of marriage.