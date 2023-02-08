Roger Waters Reacts To Being Blasted By Pink Floyd Lyricist

Roger Waters is fighting back after being blasted on Twitter by Pink Floyd lyricist Polly Samson earlier this week.

A statement shared on his Twitter account reads: “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

On Monday, Samson tweeted: “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

Her husband, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, retweeted Samson’s comments and wrote: “Every word demonstrably true.”

Samson was reacting to an interview with Waters published Saturday by German newspaper Berliner Zeitung in which he continued to denounce Israel and said people have been brainwashed to see Vladimir Putin as the aggressor in the war in Ukraine, which he described as “probably the most provoked invasion ever.”

The 79-year-old also called Pink Floyd’s 2022 single “Hey Hey Rise Up” in support of the UN’s Ukraine Humanitarian Fund as “really, really sad” and “just this content-less waving of the blue and yellow flag.”

On Sunday, Waters published an English translation of the Berliner Zeitung interview on his website prefaced with the declaration that he is "not, never have been and never will be” an anti-Semite.