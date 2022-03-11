Roger Waters Responds To Young Fan In Ukraine

Roger Waters has responded publicly to a young fan in Ukraine who called on him to share his views on Russia’s invasion of her country.

Alina Mitrofanova, 19, wrote to the Pink Floyd co-founder “because I still cannot understand how a person, who wrote a significant number of anti-war lyrics, hasn't spoken about tragedy yet … A man who speaks about risks of nuclear catastrophe and about the senselessness of the war cannot be silent in this situation.”

Waters responded in an open letter he shared on Facebook.

“I read your letter, I feel your pain, I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster, there must be an immediate ceasefire,” the 78-year-old wrote.

“I regret that Western governments are fueling the fire that will destroy your beautiful country by pouring arms into Ukraine, instead of engaging in the diplomacy that will be necessary to stop the slaughter. Rest assured if all our leaders don’t turn down the rhetoric and engage in diplomatic negotiations there will be precious little of Ukraine left when the fighting is over.”

Waters, who criticized world leaders past and present, said he supports Mitrofanova and her family “with all my heart” and vowed to “do anything I can to help effect the end of this awful war.”

He added: “I will do everything in my power to help bring peace back to you and your family and your beautiful country.”