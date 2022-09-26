Roger Waters Scraps Concerts In Poland After War Comments

UPDATE: Get the latest on this story here.

Roger Waters has responded to criticism of his comments about the Russian invasion of Ukraine by cancelling a pair of concerts in Poland.

The 79-year-old Pink Floyd co-founder was scheduled to perform April 21 and 22 at Tauron Arena in Krakow.

Elected officials in the city are planning to vote next week on a proposal to declare Waters a persona non grata due to his position on the war.

Earlier this month, Waters shared an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” for putting Ukraine “on the path to this disastrous war.” He has also been publicly critical of countries supplying Ukraine with weapons and has accused NATO of provoking Russia.

A spokesperson for the Krakow concert venue told local media on Saturday: “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw … without giving any reason."