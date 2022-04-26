Rolling Loud Rap Festival Launching Toronto Edition

Rolling Loud, the festival that draws the biggest names in hip hop and thousands of fans to Miami Gardens every summer, is coming north.

Live Nation announced Tuesday it is bringing the Rolling Loud brand to Toronto’s Ontario Place with headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave.

The inaugural Canadian edition will run Sept. 9 to 11. Tickets go on sale at 12 noon ET on Friday.

Also in the line-up are Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Homegrown rap talent performing include Belly, NAV and Pressa.

Rolling Loud Toronto will also shine a spotlight on rising acts like Lil Tecca, BIA and Ski Mask The Slump God.