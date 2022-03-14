Rolling Stones Announces 60th Anniversary Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a tour to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

So far, only 14 dates in the UK and Europe have been unveiled – including two shows in London’s Hyde Park.

The Sixty tour will begin June 1 in Madrid.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are 78 and Ronnie Wood will be 75. Steve Jordan, who replaces the late Charlie Watts on drums, is 65.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” Keith Richards said, in a release. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special.

Ronnie Wood added: “Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

An announcement about a North American leg of the Sixty tour is expected soon, including what will be the band's 20th official concert in Toronto.