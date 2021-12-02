Rolling Stones Had Biggest Tour Of 2021

The Rolling Stones managed to have the year’s biggest tour – with only eight shows.

According to Billboard’s year-end Boxscore chart, the band’s No Filter Tour grossed a whopping $72.3 million (all figures U.S.) in the year that ended Oct. 31. The Stones averaged $9 million per show.

Not far behind is the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which brought in $67.3 million from 20 dates to earn the No. 2 spot.

Harry Styles had the third biggest tour and the biggest by a solo artist. His Love On Tour raked in $64.7 million in the period from 29 shows.

The Jonas Brothers are in the No. 8 spot after grossing $42.5 million.

The only Canadian artist on the list is Alanis Morissette, whose Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour raked in $29.4 million from 34 shows – enough to put her at No. 12 and make her the year’s top-grossing female artist on the road.