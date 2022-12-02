Rolling Stones Honoured With UK Coin

The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary is being celebrated with a collectible coin from Britain’s Royal Mint.

The £5 (approx. $8.25) coin was designed by Hannah Phizacklea and featured silhouettes of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts on stage.

The Royal Mint said the image is “designed to reflect the energy and excitement of attending their gigs.” The reverse side of the coin depicts the late Queen Elizabeth II – making it one of the last coins to be released with her effigy.

In a statement, the Stones said they are “delighted to be honoured by way of an official UK coin.”

The Brilliant Uncirculated coin sells for £14.50 (a limited edition colour version is £23.50) and there are also limited edition silver and gold proof coins ranging from £105 to £76,135 – although some are already sold out.

The Rolling Stones follow Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and The Who in the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series. Earlier this year, members of the band were featured in a collection of British stamps.