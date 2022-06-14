Rolling Stones Postpone 2 Shows After Mick Jagger Gets COVID-19

The Rolling Stones have postponed a second concert as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19.

The band announced Tuesday that this Friday’s show in Bern, Switzerland has been postponed. “The safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” read a statement shared on social media.

The Stones postponed Monday’s concert in Amsterdam because Jagger, 78, tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.”

The band has done only three shows so far on its Sixty Tour, which kicked off on June 1. Their next scheduled show is June 21 in Milan followed by a pair of concerts in London’s Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3.