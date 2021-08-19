Rolling Stones Releasing 40th Anniversary Editions Of 'Tattoo You'

The Rolling Stones on Thursday announced they will release expanded deluxe editions of their 1981 album Tattoo You to mark its 40th anniversary.

The remastered collection will come with nine previously unreleased tracks – including “Living In The Heart Of Love,” out now – from around the time of the album’s original release.

There is also a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up” and the band’s take on Jimmy Reed’s 1963 track “Shame, Shame, Shame.”

Fans can also listen to the 26-track set from the Stones' 1982 concert at Wembley Stadium, including classics like "Under My Thumb" and "Brown Sugar" as well as covers of songs like "Just My Imagination" and "Chantilly Lace."

Out on Oct. 22, the anniversary editions of Tattoo You will be available in three CD options and four vinyl choices, including a 2LP Deluxe Clear Vinyl exclusive to The Rolling Stones Store).