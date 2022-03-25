Rolling Stones Releasing Album Recorded At Toronto's El Mocambo

The Rolling Stones on Friday announced the release of a live album recorded 45 years ago at a now-iconic Toronto live music venue.

Live At The El Mocambo features 20 tracks performed at the club on March 5, 1977 and three from the previous night’s show.

This is the first time the full show has been released on one album. (Four songs from the El Mo show were released as part of the Stones’ double album Love You Live in 1977). Coming out on May 13, the album will be available digitally or as a double CD or 4-LP vinyl (black or neon).

Two tracks from the collection – “It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll” and “Rip This Joint” – are available now.

The Stones were the surprise headline act at the El Mo, where radio station contest winners were told they see Canadian band April Wine and an unknown group called The Cockroaches. It was the Stones’ first club performance in 14 years and took place less than a week after guitarist Keith Richards was charged with possession of heroin, after cops searched his room at what is now the Westin Harbour Castle.

Live At The El Mocambo Track List: 1. Honky Tonk Woman 2. All Down The Line 3. Hand Of Fate 4. Route 66 5. Fool To Cry 6. Crazy Mama 7. Mannish Boy 8. Crackin’ Up 9. Dance Little Sister 10. Around And Around 11. Tumbling Dice 12. Hot Stuff 13. Star Star 14. Let’s Spend The Night Together 15. Worried Life Blues 16. Little Red Rooster 17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll 18. Rip This Joint 19. Brown Sugar 20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash 21. Melody 22. Luxury 23. Worried About You

Toronto has always played a big role in the history of the Stones.

The band made its debut in the city on April 25, 1965 at Maple Leaf Gardens and returned there for a second show on Halloween night. They were back at MLG on June 29, 1966 and played the arena four more times up until 1975.

By 1989, the Stones were filling stadiums in Toronto. Both 1989’s Steel Wheels and 1994’s Voodoo Lounge tours included two nights at the former Exhibition Stadium. On Dec. 3, 1994 the band played what is now the Rogers Centre for the first time – and returned there on April 26, 1998, Oct. 18, 2002 and Sept. 26, 2005.

The Stones played what is now Scotiabank Arena four times between 1999 and 2013.

The band’s biggest concert was on July 30, 2003, when they headlined Molson Canadian Rocks for Toronto, an outdoor show at Downsview Park that drew an estimated 500,000 people and was staged to help Toronto’s economy bounce back from a SARS outbreak.

The El Mo gigs were not the only intimate ones the Stones did at small venues. The band warmed up for the Licks tour with a surprise gig at the Palais Royale in August 2002 and for the Bigger Bang tour in 2005 with a show at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. There were also surprise Stones shows at the now-defunct RPM Club in 1994 and at the Horseshoe Tavern in 1997.

Over the years, the Stones have also set up shop in Toronto to rehearse for world tours: In 1989 for Steel Wheels, 1994 for Voodoo Lounge, 1997 for Bridges to Babylon, 2002 for Licks, and 2005 for A Bigger Bang.