Rolling Stones Share 'GRRR Live!' Details

The Rolling Stones on Wednesday announced they will release GRRR Live! early next year.

The live album, out Feb. 10, includes performances at a 2012 concert in New Jersey with guests like Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, the Black Keys and Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer.

GRRR Live! boasts 24 tracks, including hits like “Paint it Black,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar” and “Get Off Of My Cloud.” It will come in several formats, including vinyl and CD.

The collection takes its name from the 2012 greatest hits album that marked the band's 50th anniversary.

Check out the GRRR Live! track listing:

CD1

“Get Off Of My Cloud” “The Last Time” “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” “Paint It Black” “Gimme Shelter” (with Lady Gaga) “Wild Horses” “Going Down” (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr) “Dead Flowers” “Who Do You Love?” (with The Black Keys) “Doom And Gloom” “One More Shot” “Miss You” “Honky Tonk Women” Band Introductions

CD2