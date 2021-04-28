Rolls-Royce Customized By Drake Goes On Display

A one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce customized by Drake is going on display for two weeks in Miami.

The 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan was designed by the Canadian rap star for L.A. brand Chrome Hearts and modified by Germany’s Mansory.

It will sit at Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art from May 1 to 15.

Rolls-Royce, a British-made luxury brand owned by Germany’s BMW, describes the Cullinan as its “first all-terrain SUV.” In Canada, it is priced starting at a little more than $400,000.

Last September, Drake shared a photo of his son Adonis wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants from Chrome Hearts.