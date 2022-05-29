Ronnie 'The Hawk' Hawkins Dies At 87

Tributes are pouring in for Ronnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, the rockabilly icon who died early Sunday after a lengthy illness. He was 87.

“Heaven just got rompin’,” tweeted former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Burton Cummings tweeted: "It was virtually impossible ever to find anyone who didn't like Ronnie...I spent some great times with him, listening to his stories and experiences...he could always make you howl with laughter. He'll be sorely missed by so many..."

Born in Arkansas, Hawkins formed a band called the Hawks while in university and later opened a live music club. He came north in 1958 to play a gig in Hamilton, Ont. and decided to make Canada his home.

Hawkins released 20 albums between 1959 and 2002 but never found significant success on the charts. His cover of Young Jesse's "Mary Lou" peaked at No. 26 in the U.S. and his single "Forty Days" – a version of Chuck Berry's "30 Days" – made it to No. 45.

He became best known for his raucous live performances.

Hawkins was named Country Male Vocalist of the Year at the JUNO Awards in 1982 and earned the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award at the 1996 JUNOs. He was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2002 and was made an honourary officer of the Order of Canada in 2014.

He is survived by wife Wanda and their children Ronnie Jr., Robin, and Leah.