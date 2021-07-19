Ronnie Wood Teases New Music From Faces

The surviving members of Faces have reunited once again, guitarist Ronnie Wood has revealed.

Wood, 74, told The Times that he was in his London home studio with Rod Stewart, 76, and drummer Kenney Jones, 72.

“Me, Rod and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music,” he said.

Faces was formed in 1969 and released four studio albums before they disbanded in 1975, when Stewart left to pursue a solo career. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The three have reunited many times over the years, including most recently at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Faces bassist Ronnie Lane died in 1997 and keyboardist Ian McLagan died in 2014.

Wood also told The Times he worked with Mick Jagger on nine new tracks for the 40th anniversary re-release next month of the Rolling Stones album Tattoo You.