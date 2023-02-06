Rosalía Hypes Limited Edition Coca-Cola Move

Rosalía has teamed up with Coca-Cola for its latest “Creations” flavour, Move.

The limited-edition beverage was inspired by “the spirit of transformation through music,” according to a release. Coca-Cola and Rosalía aimed to “capture the spirit of change and movement.”

Coca-Cola Move containers are decorated with hand-drawn hearts, stars, butterflies and scribbles.

The 30-year-old Spanish singer’s third studio album, Motomani, came out last March. In January, she dropped the single “LLYLM."

The Rosalía collaboration, which will be available in Canada beginning Feb. 20, follows one Coca-Cola did last year with Marshmello.