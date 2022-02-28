Rosé Of BLACKPINK Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rosé of BLACKPINK is the latest K-pop star to test positive for COVID-19.

YG Entertainment said Monday the 25-year-old New Zealand-born singer, whose full name is Roseanne Park, got the result from a pre-flight PCR test and is asymptomatic.

It said the other three members of BLACKPINK have tested negative. All four are vaccinated.

Last week, Vernon of SEVENTEEN tested positive for COVID-19 and, in recent months, several members of BTS got positive test results.