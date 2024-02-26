Royal Mint Unveils New George Michael Collectable Coin

George Michael is the latest music icon to receive a collectable coin from the Royal Mint.

The British pop star, who passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Day in 2016, is featured on a range of coins that feature Michael wearing his signature sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain from his 1987 hit "Faith."

In a statement, George Michael Entertainment said it was "deeply honoured" by the tribute, adding it is "enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way."

The designer of the coin, Sandra Deiana, said she wanted "a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression. I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses."

A variety of coins have been unveiled by the Royal Mint, ranging from a £5 uncirculated coin to a 1oz Gold Proof Coin valued at £2,770. You can explore the range and purchase one here.

Michael is the latest artist to be added to the Royal Mint's Music Legend series. Others previously awarded coins include David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Elton John and the Who.