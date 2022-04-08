Runaway June Welcomes Stevie Woodward

Runaway June is a trio again.

Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne introduced fans on Thursday to their new bandmate, Stevie Woodward.

“Y’all welcome Stevie… we can’t wait until y’all fall in love with her as much as we have!!,” reads an Instagram post. "It’s been so hard to keep it a secret, but we can’t wait to share the music we’ve been working on!!! Get ready for some harmonies and dueling solos!!! We’ll see you on the road soon!!!!”

Woodward replaces Naomi Cooke Johnson, who announced in February that she left the group – making Wayne the only remaining original member of Runaway June.

Woodward, who was born in Florida and raised in South Carolina, started writing music and playing guitar at an early age. She moved to Nashville at 18 to study songwriting and launch a music career. According to her website, Woodward names Tom Petty, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Led Zeppelin as influences.

On her Instagram, Woodward shared: “pinch me please. so honored to be the newest member of @runawayjuneofficial. cannot wait for the next chapter of life, and i wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else!”

Runaway June had success with 2018’s “Buy My Own Drinks” and earned a nomination at the ACM Awards for Best New Vocal Group.