Rush-Themed Pinball Machine Coming Soon

A Rush-themed pinball machine will be unveiled next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Chicago’s Stern Pinball said that due to COVID-19 concerns, it will showcase the game virtually. The company has previously launched machines branded with The Beatles, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Metallica, AC/DC and KISS.

A teaser that debuted Tuesday on YouTube features a CGI version of the owl from Rush’s 1975 album Fly by Night and hints at a soundtrack of 17 songs by the Canadian prog rock band, including “The Spirit of the Radio” and “Tom Sawyer.”

On Stern Pinball’s Facebook page, reactions range from excited (“BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!!!”“Dreams do come true”) to disappointment (“Another dad rock pin!” “Yuck god I hate Rush”).

Stern Pinball machines are sold in Canada by Player One Amusement Group in Ontario and Quebec and Nitro Pinball in B.C.

Rush disbanded following its R40 Live Tour, which ended in 2015. Drummer Neil Peart died of brain cancer in January 2020.

Check out the teaser for the Rush pinball machine below: