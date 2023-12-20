Ryan Gosling Releases Holiday Version Of 'I'm Just Ken'

Ryan Gosling has given fans an early Christmas present in the form of a holiday version of his hit song, "I'm Just Ken."

The Oscar-nominated actor teamed up with producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt to rework the song from this summer's Barbie movie and soundtrack, which is now one of four tracks included on Ken the EP (out today).

The three of them also star in a festive music video that sees them perform the track in an intimate, Christmassy setting with a full band and string section

Along with “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)," the EP also features two other new versions of the song, “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix), as well as the original.

An amusing behind-the-scenes clip was posted showing Gosling trying to take control of the mixing board from Ronson in the studio. Gosling's partner, Eva Mendes, joined in on the promo campaign, captioning it with, "Ken not wait for this."

Watch the music video below.