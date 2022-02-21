Ryland James Does Canada Proud At NBA All-Star Game

Ryland James made Canada proud Sunday night with his rendition of “O Canada” at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

With stars like Jennifer Hudson, Adele and Mary J. Blige in the building, the 22-year-old Ontario singer performed the national anthem a cappella.

“One of the most extraordinary moments of my life,” James later wrote in an Instagram post. In his Stories, the singer shared several behind-the-scenes clips.

Snoop Dogg was impressed. “Mothaf**ker white boy can sing,” the rapper comments in a clip he posted on Instagram. “Now see, when they sing mothaf**ker ‘O Canada’ like this, I can dig that. This boy can sing!”

On social media, James got plenty of praise for his performance.

“Don’t know who a ryland James is but he must be related to Hebron bc he dominated that canadian anthem,” read one tweet. Other reactions included “This Ryland James fella got pipes,” “What church Ryland James go to?” and “Never heard of Ryland James but damn that was good.”

One person figured the anthem performance earned James some new fans. “Ryland James streams about to go stupid tonight!!”

A year ago this month, James came out publicly as “queer” and vowed to be a “fearless ambassador, leader, and example of someone who’s living freely and unapologetically with the platform I have.”

The “In My Head” singer is featured on Shaun Frank’s “Save Me” and recently released a new single, “I Give Everything.”

Past “O Canada” singers at All-Star games include Alessia Cara, Barenaked Ladies, Nelly Furtado, Serena Ryder and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Watch Ryland James perform "O Canada" below: