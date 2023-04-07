S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Dies At 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of the British pop group S Club 7, died Thursday at his home in Dorset, England. He was 46.

A cause of death was not immediately known but a statement from his family said police do not believe there were “suspicious circumstances.”

Cattermole, who was photographed out and about on Wednesday, was due to be part of a reunion tour later this year.

"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," his group mates shared on social media. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by Spice Girls creator Simon Fuller and went on to release four studio albums and star in their own series, Miami 7 (titled S Club 7 in Miami in Canada). They had chart-topping hits like “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “Have You Ever” in the UK but never achieved major success in North America.

Fuller remembered Cattermole, who left the group in 2002, as “a beacon of light for a generator of pop music fans.”

Cattermole was exposed to music at an early age because his grandfather worked at the famed Abbey Road studio in London. He joined the National Youth Music Theatre as a teen and then formed a heavy metal band called Skua.

After five years with S Club 7, Cattermole struggled to find work and, at one point, listed his 2000 BRIT Award statuette for sale on eBay. He managed a community radio station and gave personal tarot readings.