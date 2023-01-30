S Club 7 Star Hannah Spearritt Opens Up About 'Terrible' Year

Hannah Spearritt of British pop group S Club 7 fame has revealed she and her family were left homeless this past Christmas.

The 41-year-old told The Sun that she was sleeping in a friend’s office space with her partner Adam Thomas and their daughters Taya, 4, and Tora, 3.

"People think we must all be millionaires but sadly it’s just not true,” Spearritt said of her group mates Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett. “It was what it was and we enjoyed ourselves at the time.”

S Club 7 was formed in 1998 by Spice Girls creator Simon Fuller and went on to release four studio albums and star in their own series, Miami 7 (titled S Club 7 in Miami in Canada). They had chart-topping hits like “Bring It All Back,” “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “Have You Ever” in the UK but never achieved major success in North America.

Spearritt said she was paid £150,000 a year (a little less than $250,000) even though S Club 7 raked in millions.

Late last year, they were forced out of their home and had to store their belongings in a space in London where they plan to open a café. Spearritt said the new business venture was stalled by an illness she suffered.

“The depths of life hit us; big hardships,” she said. “But ultimately we’re still here … Last year was terrible but this year is going to be great.”

Spearritt is the only original member of S Club 7 who has not agreed to do a reunion tour later this year.

“I’m going to make a final decision soon. I just need to be sure everything will be okay health-wise,” she explained. “There is no point being paid pittance and getting exhausted. It has to be worthwhile and I have the kids to think about. I’d like them to see me up there.

“It’s an opportunity to do things right this time.”