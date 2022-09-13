Sam Fender Halts Touring To Focus On Mental Health

British singer-songwriter Sam Fender announced Monday he is pulling the plug on his remaining tour dates – including one in Canada – to focus on his mental health.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” the 28-year-old musician wrote in a message he shared on social media.

“I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.”

Fender said his friends and colleagues have been worried about him “for a while” and admitted “it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.”

Fender was scheduled to perform Sept. 25 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Two headline shows and a festival appearance in the U.S. are also being scrapped.

“I hate to let you down, but the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances,” he wrote.

“Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time.”

In July, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes cancelled the remaining dates on his Wonder tour, citing his mental health. “I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he wrote in a message to fans. “I have to put my health as my first priority.”