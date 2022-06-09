Sam Heughan Gushes About Canada's Céline Dion

Sam Heughan has praised Céline Dion’s work in the forthcoming movie It’s All Coming Back to Me.

“She’s so good,” he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired this week. “She’s really funny. She plays herself, but she’s really good.”

Heughan said he thinks it is Dion’s first time acting in a movie. (She previously played herself on episodes of The Nanny, Touched by an Angel and All My Children.)

Clarkson asked Heughan if he sang for Dion in the movie. “There may be a little something in there,” he teased.

In March, Heughan said Dion was “incredible … really good and extremely funny.”

Originally titled Text For You, the film was inspired by the 2016 German film SMS für dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s 2009 novel of the same name. It was written and directed by Jim Strouse and shot in England.

The new title comes from “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” a ballad written by the late Jim Steinman that was released in 1989 by Pandora’s Box. Dion’s version of the song became a hit seven years later.

The movie, which was announced in 2020, is about a woman (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who starts sending text messages to her late fiancé’s phone only to find out the number now belongs to a man (Heughan) going through similar heartbreak.

It's All Coming Back to Me opens Feb. 10, 2023.