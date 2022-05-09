Sam Hunt's Wife Calls Off Divorce

Country singer Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler is no longer seeking a divorce, according to a report.

TMZ said Sunday that Fowler’s request to dismiss her application for divorce was approved last month.

When she filed for divorce in February, Fowler said Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.”

She sought primary custody of their baby, due this month, as well as child support and alimony. Fowler asked for she and Hunt to be “awarded their respective separate property.”

The two were married in April 2017 in his native Georgia.

Last August, the singer pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI stemming from his 2019 arrest and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with all time suspended except for 48 hours. He also lost his drivers license for one year.