Sam Hunt's Wife Files For Divorce, Withdraws Application

Update: Hannah Lee Fowler reportedly withdrew her divorce petition less than three hours after she filed it, according to US Weekly.

Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler has filed for divorce after five years of marriage, according to a report.

TMZ reported that In her filing in Tennessee, Fowler claims the country star is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.”

The couple had not publicly shared pregnancy news but Fowler indicated in court documents that she is due in May.

She is seeking primary custody of the child as well as child support and alimony. Fowler asked for she and Hunt to be “awarded their respective separate property.”

Hunt and Fowler were married in April 2017 in his native Georgia.

Reps for Hunt have not commented publicly on the divorce filing.

Last August, the singer pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI stemming from his 2019 arrest and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with all time suspended except for 48 hours. He also lost his drivers license for one year.