Sam Mendes To Direct A Biopic For Each Member Of The Beatles

All four Beatles are set to get their very own biopic.

Sam Mendes (Skyfall) will direct four distinct films that will tell the story of each member of the iconic English band. According to a press release, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have all granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

"As conceived by Mendes, who will direct, the four theatrical feature films – one from each band member’s point-of-view – will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history," the release adds.

“I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Mendes, who will also serve as producer.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris, Mendes' Neal Street Productions partner. “To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

All four films are expected to hit theatres some time in 2027.



